UP Elections: BJP Fields MoS SP Singh Baghel From Karhal Against SP's Akhilesh Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal constituency in the upcoming UP elections. Representing Agra in Lok Sabha, he is currently serving as the Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice. SP Singh Baghel filed his nomination from Karhal.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, SP Singh Bagel said that Karhal and Jaswantnagar have been getting step-motherly treatment by Samajwadi Party. Karhal is an SP bastion and Jaswantnagar is represented by Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav.

"I am here to contest against Akhilesh and SP. I am here to get people justice and I am assuring people that I will free them from Gundas," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said that he was fighting polls for development. "I have fought so many times against this family. Will defeat him (Akhilesh). His family has been defeated family so many times." Before joining BJP, Baghel was a close confidant of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and had contested twice against his family members. He had contested against Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav and Akshay Yadav and had lost on both occasions.

Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Karhal

Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination from the Karhal assembly seat, which is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by Mulayam Singh Yadav. "This 'nomination' is a 'mission' as this UP election will write the country's history for the next century. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking Defeat negative politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!" Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Karhal will go into the polls on February 20 in the third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections. The Karhal seat is just four km from Saifai- the native village of SP patron Mulayam Yadav.

Except for 2002, the constituency is with the Samajwadi Party since 1993. In the 2002 assembly elections, sitting MLA Sobaran Singh had contest on BJP ticket, Thereafter, he joined SP and won elections three times consecutively. Karhal has a total of about 3.7 lakh electorate including 1.4 lakh Yadavs, 34,000 Shakhyas and around 14,000 Muslims.