UP Elections: BJP Holds Key Meet To Finalise Candidates' List, Amit Shah & CM Yogi Attend

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls draw near, Bharatiya Janata Party's election committee held an important meeting in Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the strategy and candidate list for the first phase.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma. Other attendees include UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal, Union MoS Sanjeev Balyan and former Union Minister Radhamohan Singh.

The final list of candidates will be declared after the approval of the BJP Parliamentary Board.

A total of 58 seats spanning over 11 districts - Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra will go to the polls in the first phase. While the last day for filing nominations for this phase is January 21, the election will be held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory winning 312 or the total 403 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67% vote share in the elections, while the SP bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only 7 seats.

2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP, having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.