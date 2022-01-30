UP Elections: BJP Leader Murdered In Mathura; Dharmendra Pradhan Alleges SP Behind Killing

A local BJP leader from Mathura’s Paigaon village was allegedly murdered due to a political rivalry ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is overlooking the BJP’s preparation for the UP Assembly polls took to Twitter to share the news on Saturday and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of orchestrating the killing.

While expressing his shock at the murder of the BJP leader, Ramveer, who was an aide of the saffron party's candidate from Mathura’s Chhata constituency, Laxmi Narayan Choudhary, Pradhan said that the murder is evidence of the SP's hooliganism in the state. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

'Samajwadi Party behind murder of BJP leader': Dharmendra Pradhan

In a tweet in Hindi, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “Shocked by the news of the murder of Ramveer Ji, an aide of Laxmi Narayan Choudhary Ji, the candidate of BJP from the Assembly seat of Mathura. My sympathies are with his family in this time of immense sorrow.”

Adding to it, in another tweet, Pradhan claimed that the Samajwadi Party was behind the murder. He wrote in Hindi, “The Samajwadi Party had switched to violence, after seeing the ‘cycle’ trembling (referring to the SPs political symbol)." Pradhan went on to say that, ‘Lal Topi Wale’ are back in their style, contending that the Samajwadi Party is known for using violence and are back to using their tactics.

साइकल की हवा निकलते देख ‘लाल टोपी वाले’ अपने चिर परिचित अन्दाज़ में वापस आ गए हैं।



भाजपा समर्थक एवं मथुरा, पैगांव के ग्राम प्रधान रामवीर जी की हत्या अखिलेश जी की गुंडाराज और बौखलाहट की एक झलक है।



अखिलेश जी, सपा की गुंडागर्दी पर इस बार भी जनता का बुलडोज़र चलेगा। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 29, 2022

The Union Minister called out SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and said that the murder of the BJP worker is a glimpse of the former Chief Minister’s regime of ‘Goonda Raj’. He further claimed that in the upcoming polls, people of the state will run a bulldozer over his hooliganism by voting the BJP to power.

“The murder of Ramveer Ji, a BJP supporter and village head of Mathura, Paigaon, is a glimpse of Akhilesh Ji's goonda raj. Akhilesh Ji, this time also the bulldozer of the public will run over the hooliganism of SP,” Pradhan added in his tweet.

