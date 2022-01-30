Last Updated:

UP Elections: BJP Leader Murdered In Mathura; Dharmendra Pradhan Alleges SP Behind Killing

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Mathura’s Paigaon was allegedly murdered due to political rivalry ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
UP elections

Image: PTI/@dpradhanbjp/Twitter


A local BJP leader from Mathura’s Paigaon village was allegedly murdered due to a political rivalry ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is overlooking the BJP’s preparation for the UP Assembly polls took to Twitter to share the news on Saturday and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of orchestrating the killing.

While expressing his shock at the murder of the BJP leader, Ramveer, who was an aide of the saffron party's candidate from Mathura’s Chhata constituency, Laxmi Narayan Choudhary, Pradhan said that the murder is evidence of the SP's hooliganism in the state. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family. 

'Samajwadi Party behind murder of BJP leader': Dharmendra Pradhan

In a tweet in Hindi, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “Shocked by the news of the murder of Ramveer Ji, an aide of Laxmi Narayan Choudhary Ji, the candidate of BJP from the Assembly seat of Mathura. My sympathies are with his family in this time of immense sorrow.”

READ | Goa Elections: Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Congress in Sanquelim on February 2

Adding to it, in another tweet, Pradhan claimed that the Samajwadi Party was behind the murder. He wrote in Hindi, “The Samajwadi Party had switched to violence, after seeing the ‘cycle’ trembling (referring to the SPs political symbol)." Pradhan went on to say that, ‘Lal Topi Wale’ are back in their style, contending that the Samajwadi Party is known for using violence and are back to using their tactics.

READ | EC bans exit polls for upcoming elections from Feb 10 till voting ends on March 7

The Union Minister called out SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and said that the murder of the BJP worker is a glimpse of the former Chief Minister’s regime of ‘Goonda Raj’. He further claimed that in the upcoming polls, people of the state will run a bulldozer over his hooliganism by voting the BJP to power.

READ | Punjab elections: Majithia slams rival Sidhu; 'Been MLA/MP for 18 years, did nothing'

“The murder of Ramveer Ji, a BJP supporter and village head of Mathura, Paigaon, is a glimpse of Akhilesh Ji's goonda raj. Akhilesh Ji, this time also the bulldozer of the public will run over the hooliganism of SP,” Pradhan added in his tweet. 

READ | UP Elections: JP Nadda says 'No leader could do what PM Modi did for welfare of farmers'

(Image: @dpradhanbjp/Twitter/ANI)

READ | WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi on Republic's 'Track The Leader' before Uttar Pradesh elections
Tags: UP elections, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramveer
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND