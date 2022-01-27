UP Elections: BJP Leader Predicts Party's Win, Claims Voters Not Ready To Accept SP Govt

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, state cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has now hit out at the Samajwadi Party. Speaking about the upcoming polls, the minister said that the people of UP are not ready to accept Akhilesh Yadav as their Chief Minister. Chaudhary further said that the ruling BJP government will continue to get support from the people of UP.

Speaking to Republic, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that the party is positive about continuing in power in the state. “The union government under PM Narendra Modi and the UP government under CM Yogi Adityanath is promising. I believe that all the blessings and support we got from farmers in the past elections will continue. We will get more support from the people of UP and will continue rule in the state,” the minister said.

Jayant Chaudhary is in 'wrong house', says Bhupendra Singh

Furthermore, Chaudhary reiterated the party’s approach to Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary and said that he is the “wrong house.” Earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday reached out to Jat leaders in UP and had suggested that BJP’s doors were open for the RLD leader. Chaudhary reiterated the same and hinted an invite to Jayant Chaudhary to the party.

The UP minister further went on to slam the SP led by Akhilesh Yadav and said that the party had earlier caused riots in the state. “People from Western UP are not ready for Akhilesh as CM. Before 2017, SP had pushed UP into riots. There were riots and women were not respected during the SP regime. Western UP has been impacted by this,” the minister said. He reiterated that there was a ‘communal atmosphere’ in the state from 2012 to 2017, and claimed that jailed SP candidate Azam Khan used to run the government at that time.

UP elections 2022

The Election Commission of India had earlier informed that the Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

January 21 was the last date of filing nominations, and on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27. The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI