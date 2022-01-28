UP Elections: BJP Mocks SP's Akhilesh Yadav Over Chopper Cavil; 'Frustration Of Losing'

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, attacks and counter-attacks between political parties in the fray, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) continue. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, national convenor of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav listing past incidents like "misbehaving with the media, giving party tickets to criminals, deviating elections' key focus from development and dubbing helicopter not taking off due to air traffic as conspiracy."

"All shows the frustration of losing in the elections," Malviya said in a tweet, in which he did not name Yadav directly.

पत्रकारों से भिड़ना, सवालों पर बिदक जाना, गुंडो-माफियाओं और कारागारवासियों को टिकट देना, चुनाव को विकास के मुद्दों से भटकाना, हेलिकॉप्टर ना उड़ने को साजिश बताना, ये सब हार की बौखलाहट दिखाता है… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 28, 2022

'BJP not allowing my helicopter to fly': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that his helicopter had been detained in Delhi, preventing him from flying to Muzaffarnagar. Yadav claimed that an hour ago a top BJP leader flew out of Delhi to the same destination.

Later, he tweeted confirming that he had been allowed to depart remarking that the day would go down in the 'history of socialist struggle'. "Abuse of power is a sign of the people losing… This day will also be recorded in the history of the socialist struggle! We are going to take a historic flight of victory," he tweeted.

The ex-UP CM was scheduled to hold a joint press conference with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Muzaffarnagar in the afternoon.

However, Republic learnt that Yadav’s chopper was stalled due to a commercial aircraft and not due to any VVIP movement. According to sources in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), communication was established with Yadav's chopper that there was a need to move a passenger airline before his helicopter could depart.

The development comes ahead of the UP elections which will be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.