UP Elections: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Son Holds 'informal Meet' With Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the ongoing UP elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party received a blow as Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. The meet came a day ahead of polling in Lucknow for the fourth of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo of the meeting with Mayank Joshi on his Twitter account.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj, was pitching her son to be declared as the BJP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat. The BJP, however, snubbed the young leader and gave the ticket to Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak. Following this, Joshi took part in an "informal meeting" as described by Akhilesh Yadav.

"An informal meeting with Mayank Joshi," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. The details of the discussion between the SP chief and Joshi remains unknown. It is noteworthy that Rita Bahuguna Joshi was first elected as MLA from Lucknow Cantonment on a Congress ticket in 2012.

Later in 2017, she switched party and contested on a BJP ticket in the Assembly elections and managed to defeat SP candidate Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. Interestingly, Aparna Yadav recently joined the BJP and is backing the party in the polls.

UP elections 2022

The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held on February 20, with a voter turnout of 61.09%. The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. The Congress, however, had failed to score. After this phase, three more phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7 respectively. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.

