UP Elections: BJP MP Rita Joshi's Son Joins SP After Snubbed For Lucknow Cantonment Seat

Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank Joshi on Saturday exited BJP and joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Addressing a rally in Azamgarh ahead of phase 7 UP elections, the SP supremo stated, "Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, today, joined Samajwadi Party."

Notably, earlier in January, Rita Joshi had threatened the saffron party that if her son will not be declared as a BJP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat in the upcoming UP elections, then she and her son will leave the party. She even went on to say that if the party fails to fulfil her demand, she would give up her seat in Lok Sabha, though, after the candidates were announced and her son was not included in it, she reacted saying she respects the decision of the party.

For the unversed, Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the daughter of former CM of Uttar Pradesh H.N.Bahuguna. Rita Joshi held the post of mayor of Allahabad from 1995–to 2000. She is a former vice-president of the National Council of Women and has been the president of the All India Mahila Congress since 2003 and of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee since September 2007. Joshi is also the recipient of the United Nations' "Most Distinguished Women Mayor in South Asia." She left Congress in 2016 to join BJP in the presence of current Home Minister Amit Shah. In the 2017 Legislative assembly elections, she defeated SP's Aparna Yadav from the Lucknow Cantonment seat.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit and could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM. Akhilesh Yadav has announced a tie-up with RLD, Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel and uncle Shivpal Yadav's PSPL.

Uttar Pradesh has completed six phases of polling. The seventh and the last phase will take place on March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Image: PTI