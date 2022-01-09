UP Elections: BJP Releases Election Poster, Features PM Modi With CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the announcement of the dates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have now tightened their election campaigns. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has now released its election poster. The poster released by the ruling party features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The poster was announced by the party as soon as the election date was out. The party had earlier made it clear that BJP will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections with the face of PM Modi and CM Yogi. The poster has now confirmed the same. Along with this, it also reaffirmed that Yogi Adityanath will remain the Chief Minister candidate from BJP.

The poster released by the BJP sees pictures of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. The poster appeals to the people of UP, with a caption that reads “if there is Modi, it is possible. If there is Yogi, there is belief,” in Hindi. PM Modi had earlier confirmed that incumbent CM Yogi will remain the candidate for the upcoming polls and have been praising the leader for his achievements in the state.

CM Yogi welcomes UP Elections

With the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the poll bugle has been sounded. Post the announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the election schedule and termed the conduct of the polls as the ‘great festival of democracy'. While exuding confidence in emerging victorious in the forthcoming polls, the incumbent Chief Minister touted that the BJP will win again with a thumping majority with the people’s support.

UP Elections 2022

All eyes are set on the UP Polls 2022 as the state has the largest number of assembly constituencies (403). The state is also important politically for the saffron party since they have declared earlier that the UP Polls will set a pace for them for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ending anticipation of the people, the Election Commission listed out the schedule for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh and announced that they will conduct polls in seven phases. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes of the phases and the declaration of results will take place on March 10, 2022.

Image: PTI