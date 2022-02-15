UP Elections: BJP says SP Provoked Tilhar Violence; 'We Were Defensive'

Reacting strongly to reports of the scuffle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in UP’s Shahjahanpur on Monday, February 14, amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, BJP leader and state Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna pinned the blame on the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and accused the SP of inciting violence amid the otherwise smooth elections.

In a stern response, the minister accused SP of doing politics of hate and violence. He claimed that the BJP on the other hand is propagating the message of love and peace through its politics.

BJP says Samajwadi Party propagating politics while BJP's message is of love

"We (BJP) were defensive while they were offensive. Our people have not done anything wrong. Woh (SP) siyassat chahte hai apna paagam mohabbat ka hai (SP wants politics, our message is love)," Khanna said.

Shahjahanpur’s Tilhar Assembly seat on Monday witnessed tension between supporters of the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Samajwadi Party has fielded Roshan Lal Verma against the BJP’s Salona Kushwaha from the area where the workers of the two parties locked horns.

BJP alleges SP provoked violence in Tilhar

After the incident, BJP’s Kushwaha registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party workers accusing them of firing at and attacking BJP workers. The BJP also staged a protest outside the Nigohi police station, demanding that all of the suspects be arrested at the earliest. BJP called off the protest after senior police officers told the BJP that the culprits would face severe consequences.

While speaking on the issue, Salona Kushwaha, said, "I am getting majority support from the entire Tilhar Vidhan Sabha constituency and we are winning by around 80% in each booth. Seeing all this, Roshan Lal Verma, who has been a former BJP MLA, is furious."

UP Elections 2022

Voting for 55 constituencies of nine districts of UP with 61% polling concluded yesterday, February 14. This marked the end of the second phase of elections in UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)