UP Elections: BJP Tells RLD It's Open To Post-poll Alliance As Amit Shah Meets Jat Leaders

With assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh around the corner, Republic has learnt that the Bharatiya Janata Party is open to a post-poll alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and has at the very least made a vocal overture to the party which is currently allied with the Samajwadi Party. Speaking to Republic Media Network after a meeting of the Jat community with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi, MP Parvesh Verma quoted Shah as saying that there are 'many possibilities'.

The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10. The RLD is led by Jayant Chaudhary who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, whi is counted as one of the most influential farmer leaders in the history of India.

Watch: BJP hints at the possibility of post-poll alliance with RLD; BJP MP and Jat leader Parvesh Verma quotes Amit Shah saying, 'Jayant Chaudhary chose the wrong path; Jat leaders will speak to him; BJP's doors are always open for him'https://t.co/NWgtMkBwFS pic.twitter.com/WrdQ89QDBf — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2022

Amit Shah met the Jat community leaders earlier on Wednesday. Recalling meeting the leaders in 2013, 2017 as well as 2019, Shah said that the Jat community always supported the BJP and voted for the saffron party in abundance.

"We have a long relationship with you. Jat society faced whoever attacked the country, and as the dominant party at the Centre, today, we must let you know that you have right on the BJP," Shah said, outlining that just like the community, the party is also with the farmers. "I request you to vote for us," he concluded.

'We are with BJP'

Post-meeting with Shah, the Jat leaders came out and spoke to Republic. While one confirmed support of the Jats to the BJP, the other added that the party had always been the first choice of the community, be it in 2007, 20012 or 2017. Reiterating BJP's slogan 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', one other leader said, 'Congress, SP, BSP does not stand a chance in the elections, and the rule of BJP will be retained."

Though the BJP received considerable support from the Jat community in the 2014 & 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2017, the Opposing parties claim that Jats, who are mainly farmers, would not go with the BJP after the year-long protest over three farm laws.

Sources told Republic that in the meeting the Jat community raised a few demands, which Shah on behalf of the BJP assured to fulfil.

UP Elections

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth, and fifth phases will take place on February 14, 20, 23, and 27, respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10

Republic in collaboration with PMarq is conducting a running opinion poll. The most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25, shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is projected to win 113-133 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains- BSP is likely to bag 9-17, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.