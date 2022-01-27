UP Elections: BJP To Give 15 Seats To Nishad Party, Finalises Negotiation With Ally

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now finalised its negotiation with the Nishad Party regarding the alliance. According to sources, the BJP will have now decided to give 15 seats to its ally Nishad Party for the upcoming polls. The formal announcement regarding the same is set to be made on January 29.

The negotiations between the BJP and Nishad Party has now been finalised. The latter will contest in 15 seats given by the BJP. Meanwhile, four BJP candidates may be in the fray on the symbol of the Nishad Party. The party will make its official announcement regarding the allocation of seats in the coming days. Purvanchal will have the only seats where coalition candidates will be seen.

Samajwadi Party seeks ban on opinion polls

A day before releasing its candidate list, the Samajwadi Party had urged the Election Commission of India to impose a ban on opinion polls being aired by news channels, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Writing to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, UP SP president Naresh Uttam Patel contended that the voters are getting influenced by the findings of these surveys. He also opined that the prohibition of opinion polls was a prerequisite for free and fair elections.

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has predicted that Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power in UP, with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8-16, Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.

UP elections 2022

The Election Commission of India had earlier informed that the Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

January 21 was the last date of filing nominations, and on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27. The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

Image: REPUBLICWORLD