UP Elections: BJP To Launch Party's Poll Manifesto On February 6, CM Yogi Informs

With their eyes set on retaining power in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch the party’s poll manifesto for the state on Sunday, February 6. It is noteworthy that the party has decided to launch their poll manifesto, which they call ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra,’ just four days ahead of the commencement of the elections in the state.

BJP will also be announcing their election manifesto for Goa on the same date. The manifesto will be launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the poll slated coastal state.

The announcement was made by incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

While addressing the media during an event, CM Yogi said, "For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will issue its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 (Sunday) on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance."

CM Yogi slams Samajwadi Party, accuses SP stopped pension for elderly

During his press conference, CM Yogi Adityanath also attacked the opposition Samajwadi Party and said that they had stopped pension for the elderly during their stint in power, while the BJP government quashed the previous order and resumed the pension for elderly, handicapped and destitute women.

"The previous SP government had stopped the pension of the elderly, destitute women, and handicapped and given it to the workers of its cadre. When our government came, it was made clear that the brokers of the police stations, those who mortgage the tehsils will not be allowed to snatch the poor's food," CM Yogi said.

Earlier in the day. Yogi Adityanath, joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, filed his registration papers as a BJP contender from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency for the state Assembly elections. He also addressed a rally before his nomination and exuded confidence about the saffron party's triumph in the forthcoming elections.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The voting will commence on February 10 and the state's second to sixth rounds of polling has been scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: ANI)