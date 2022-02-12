UP Elections: BJP's Aparna Yadav Claims Mulayam's Blessings, Tells Mamata To Focus On WB

After the voting for the first phase of elections ended, BJP has intensified its campaign in the state of Uttar Pradesh. From top leaders of BJP's central leadership to booth level, workers of BJP can be seen in Hindi heartland campaign for the saffron party.

Aparna Yadav today spoke to Republic TV before leaving for campaigning in Rae Bareli. While speaking on entering politics and joining BJP, the younger daughter-in-law of Akhilesh Yadav said that joining politics was a gradual process for her and Mulayam Singh Yadav always wanted her to come into Politics.

"I am in social service for the last many years, coming in politics was a gradual process, my father-in-law always wanted to me fight elections. it was my father in law's will that I should contest elections from SP, there was no back thinking" said Aparna Yadav

The younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav once again reiterated that nationalism was the prime reason that she joined BJP. While speaking on her much talked about meeting with Mulayam Singh Yadav after Joining BJP, Aparna said that seeking blessings of elders is an Indian tradition and she followed that.

"I decided to join BJP on the day you saw me in BJP office in Delhi. There is no doubt that its BJP is the only party that prioritises nationalism, the spirit of nationalism is very important. I wanted to join BJP because I wanted to do something and serve my nation and nation comes first for me" said Aparna Yadav.

"As per Indian traditions, you are ought to seek blessings from your elders. I just followed the Indian tradition. Also, we always seek blessings of our elders after doing good work. Blessings of Netaji is with me, he blessed me wholeheartedly after I joined BJP, Netaji never stopped me from doing anything" added Aparna

While addressing a rally in Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav had said that Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had blessed Prime Minister Modi on the floor of the house that he gets re-elected as Prime Minister, an event which come true.

After this statement of Aparna Yadav, an SP leader had said that Aparna Yadav is seeking votes on the name of Netaji. When asked about this, Aparna Yadav said, "You would have seen Netaji had blessed Prime Minister on the floor of the house. There is no doubt that today India has made its space at the international level, today India comes under the list of superpowers on the globe, the world has seen how we handled the COVID situation. All this has happened because of our charismatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji"

Yadav community knows that only BJP can safeguard their rights: Aparna Yadav

"Yadav community has always protected Sanatan Dharam. It was the Yadav community only which brought up Krishna Ji and the world knows about this. Yadav community very well knows that it The BJP only which protects and promotes Yadav community" said Aparna Yadav.

When asked about her views on the issue of Hijab, Aparna Yadav said that girls should go to school in uniform as it is the key to homogeneity.

"It's a religious issue but girls should go in school in uniform only because uniformity is the key to homogeneity," said Aparna Yadav

During her visit to West Bengal, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed BJP and urged people to vote for SP. Aparna Yadav has now slammed Banerjee and advised her to focus on her state, West Bengal. Yadav further demanded that Mamata Banerjee apologise for using the word 'Gunda' for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Mamata Banerjee must focus on her state, we do not need Bengali Baishakhi in Uttar Pradesh. She should not forget what she said during the West Bengal elections where she called the people of Uttar Pradesh a Gunda. Why did she say this ? she should apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh. I respect her but if she disrespects the people of Uttar Pradesh then it will not accept in fact our govt has now put all Gundas behind the bars," said Aparna Yadav.

While concluding the interview, Aparna Yadav paid tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar by singing a song which was sung by the legendary singer.

Aparna Yadav is set to campaign in Unchahar, Jagatpur and Siddhaur of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. She urged people to vote for BJP to tackle the issues of development and nationalism.