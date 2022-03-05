UP Elections: BJP's Aparna Yadav Says Her Priority Is 'nationalism Not Family'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav said that her priority in politics is not family but nationalism, ANI reported. Aparna, who is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, had decided to part ways from the SP to join the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

On being asked how she will deal with the dilemma of fighting elections against her family, Aparna Yadav said, "Nationalism should be the priority, Pariwarwad should not be in politics. Right now, every youth is with the nation and women also play an important part in shaping the view of the society."

Aparna Yadav expressed confidence in the BJP forming the UP government again and claimed that there is no wave of BJP but a "tsunami of BJP" in Uttar Pradesh. Appreciating the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the only thing people think about after the name of Varanasi is Narendra Modi. She said PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi, on March 4, was a testimony of the Prime Minister's work in his constituency. Lashing out at Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said that there is no 'mafia raj' in Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

"When we talk about Varanasi then we think of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in UP, we think of Yogi. PM Modi's roadshow shows that he worked hard in Varanasi and it is evident. With a full majority, BJP will form the government," Aparna Yadav said.

UP Elections 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit and could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM. Akhilesh Yadav has announced a tie-up with RLD, Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel and uncle Shivpal Yadav's PSPL.

Uttar Pradesh has completed six phases of polling. The seventh and the last phase will take place on March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.