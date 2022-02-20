UP Elections: BJP's Baghel Says Akhilesh Is Scared, SP Is Known For Hooliganism'

On the crucial day of phase 3 UP elections where one of the key highlights is the contest between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) SP Baghel and opposition Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Republic Media Network spoke with the former, who said that 'SP is known for hooliganism'.

When questioned on Akhilesh Yadav's claim on Baghel's 'less popularity.' he reminded the SP chief of the time when BJP leader Subrat Pathak had defeated Dimple Yadav.

UP elections: SP Baghel takes on Akhilesh Yadav

"Initially the competition seemed tough but within 4 to 5 days citizens answered what they want. You should ask Akhilesh to name that Vidhan Sabha where he has gone more than once. He (Akhilesh) bought Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to fight elections. It's not a picnic where 6 people of a family are having fun, they came to ask for votes because they're scared. Also, I have not heard him say anything against me, he has not spoken against me because he is supporting me," said Union Minister SP Baghel ahead of Karhal Polls.

BJP fighting on safety issues in Karhal: SP Baghel

When asked about the topics that he is stressing on, Baghel replied, "People ask me for safety, plots are being taken, women are not safe. Every day some or other poor person comes to me and says help us to get our plot. They (SP) are of criminal mentality, we came in power as Samajwadi Party was doing hooliganism in UP. On the subject of development, we have done a lot, now we want to work on removing this hooliganism. We want to make sure women, every citizen and people's homes are safe."

"SP is known for goonda gardi, if that Party loses from Karhal, that's like winning 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh elections", said Union Minister SP Baghel.

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: SP Baghel vs Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier, Bagel was quoted as saying he is confident to win from Karhal seat. Today, the BJP leader said that even Kannauj was known as 'Yadav land' but Dimple Yadav was defeated.

He has also stated earlier that no area can be termed "stronghold" or "fortress" as personalities like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi have also tasted defeat in their bastions. He had also advised Akhilesh to contest from the second seat.