UP Elections: BJP's JP Nadda To Hold Meeting With Key Party Functionaries On January 21

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday, January 21, and hold many organisational meetings ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections. According to reports, JP Nadda will hold an important meeting with party office bearers of about 40 Legislative Assemblies in separate meetings in Agra on Friday.

The BJP National President will also participate in the door-to-door campaign in Bareilly in line with all the protocols laid down by the Election Commission of India.

JP Nadda's one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh

As per reports, JP Nadda will reach Agra tomorrow, January 21, at 10 am and then visit the famous Rauli Mahadev Temple to offer prayers at 10:20 am. Later at 10:50 am, he will hold a meeting with the office-bearers of 20 Legislative Assemblies including Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura, Firozabad region at SNG Gold Resort, Agra, and then with another 20 Legislative Assemblies of Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Mainpuri areas at 11.50 am.

The BJP National President will then reach Bareilly at around 2.30 pm on Friday and hold a meeting with key party functionaries of three Legislative Assemblies of the region at IIM Hall. Nadda will then participate in the door-to-door campaign at 04:45 pm. During the evening hours at 07:15 pm, he will hold a meeting with prominent social figures of nine Legislative Assemblies of Bareilly district.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively.

The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Earlier on January 14, the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming UP elections and according to the list, CM Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight the election from Sirathu constituency.

Image: PTI