UP Elections: BJP's Karhal Candidate SP Singh Baghel Gets Z-security Post Attack On Convoy

Following the attack against his convoy on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karhal candidate Satya Pal Singh Baghel was accorded with ‘Z’ category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), stated Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources. Union Minister of State in Ministry of Law and Justice, Baghel's convoy was allegedly pelted with stones and sticks near Attikullapur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The BJP has alleged that Samajwadi Party “goons” were behind the incident:

The MHA informed told ANI that Baghel was earlier being provided “Y+” armed central security cover.

SP Baghel attacked amid UP elections

"Yesterday, while campaigning, I was travelling towards Karhal in the evening and all of a sudden few people came from greenfield and attacked me. Nearly 20 to 25 people were there with sticks and a few weapons. One of the attackers shouted you are going to fight elections against our President (Akhilesh Yadav). He told another attack that I should be killed today and today. I was saved due to security or else I would have been killed. The condition in the area is very tense and since the third phase of voting is approaching people are very scared" SP Baghel said.

Meanwhile, the party has also approached the Election Commission to take cognizance and stern action.

How did the incident transpire

The incident took place in Rahmatullahpur village of Thana Karhal when Baghel was out during campaigning in the area ahead of the second phase of UP Assembly polls and was en route to Atikullapur village accompanied by party leaders.

Some people who were already present outside the village began pelting stones at Baghel’s cavalcade. A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though the people were not hurt. The police were informed but by the time they reached the spot, the stone pelters had fled. A case has been registered by the Uttar Pradesh police and the matter is under investigation.