In an interesting development, senior BJP leader & MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad constituency pitched for her son's candidature in the 2022 UP Assembly polls to the BJP high command. While asserting her desire for his son to avail the election ticket, MP Rita maintained that she wasn't lobbying the party to make the decision.

Pitching for her son, the leader also wrote to BJP chief JP Nadda to consider giving him the ticket from the Lucknow Cantt area. While speaking on the issue with the Republic Media Network, BJP MP clarified that her son, Mayank Joshi, has been working in the constituency for the past 12 years (since 2009) and deserved a ticket in the upcoming 2022 UP elections.

'Not lobbying for son, he deserves it'

She further went on to clarify that the saffron party promoted the youth in the party to take up the responsibility to drive social change, and hence she believed that the opportunity would be right for her son to fight the polls since he has been working in the area from a long time.

On being asked if the party has denied her son’s candidature, Joshi stated that she recently got to know about the party’s principle that only one member of a family can be in power, following which she wrote to JP Nadda and conveyed that she was ready to sacrifice her Lok Sabha seat if the party considers giving ticket to her son. Lok Sabha MP Rita Joshi had earlier announced that she would not be fighting any upcoming polls.

Dismissing all speculations of jumping the ship from BJP if her son was refused the ticket, she categorically stated that she was not looking anywhere else. On being asked why does she want the sitting BJP MLA Suresh Chandra Tiwari to be replaced by her son from the Lucknow Cantt seat, she stated that the “BJP is looking for young faces and Chandra has become old, whereas her son Mayank is still in his 40’s.” She considered it’s her son’s right to demand a ticket. To discuss the matter, she also met the Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi & described it as a courtesy call.

Mayank Joshi wants to fight from mother's constituency

Notably, Rita Joshi had fought the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt and had won the seat, however, she had to drop the seat after she got elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad. BJP's Suresh Chandra Tiwari had won the Lucknow Cantt seat in the 2019 by-election.