UP Elections: BJP's SP Baghel Says Myth Of Mainpuri Being 'Yadavland' Will Break This Time

Battling SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for the high-octane seat of Karhal, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SP Singh Baghel on Sunday exuded confidence of breaking the myth of Mainpuri being a 'Yadavland'. Traditionally seen as an SP stronghold, the Karhal constituency has been a bastion of the Yadav family for the last three decades.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel, who has served as a PSO of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, asserted that this time, the BJP was set to make history and breach the Yadav fortress. "The myth of Mainpuri being a 'Yadavland' will definitely break," Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI. He also asserted that referring to Mainpuri as a 'Yadavland' was disrespectful towards communities of Brahmins, Rathores, Darji (tailor), Sunnar (goldsmith), Diwakars etc.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have taken a dig at the Samajwadi Party predicting Yadav's loss from the seat. While Yogi Adityanath claimed that Yadav had chosen Karhal as he feared losing from Azamgarh - his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi jibed that party patriarch Mulayam Singh was now pleading for votes for his son fearing his defeat.

Four-time Lok Sabha MP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is taking his maiden plunge in the assembly elections this year to take on BJP's Union MoS SP Singh Baghel. Notably, the SP has lost just once from the constituency since 1992 to BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav, who secured victory in 2002.

UP Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed two phases of polling and held its third phase today. Voting in the 3rd phase was conducted for 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some of the notable seats going to polls in this phase include Karhal- which will decide the fate of Akhilesh Yadav along with Jaswantnagar, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj. The remaining phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)