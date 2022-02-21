Last Updated:

UP Elections: BJP's Swatantra Dev Singh Says 'Parivarvadi' SP Has 'no Chance Of Winning'

Taking a dig at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, the BJP leader claimed that the SP only cares about their dynasty and the welfare of their family.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
BJP

ANI


With Assembly elections going on in Uttar Pradesh, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday, February 21, lambasted the opposition Samajwadi Party calling it 'Parivarvadi' (Dynasty party).

Taking a jibe at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, Singh said that SP only cares about their dynasty and the welfare of their family but the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has always focused on the upliftment of the poor.

'Samajwadi Party has no chance of winning': UP BJP President

"Samajwadi Party has no chance of winning these elections. 'Parivarvadi' (Dynasty) party only cares about their Dynasty, whereas BJP talks about the development of poor," Singh stated while campaigning for the saffron party for the UP elections.

"Today poor and deprived are happy because of the schemes carried out by governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Bumper voting in the last three phases of elections is proof that we will again form government in Uttar Pradesh,” Singh added.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took an indirect dig at the Samajwadi Party by asking people if they wanted 'bullet train development' or a 'punctured cycle'. Addressing a rally in Raebareli, Yogi Adityanath asserted that as opposed to the 'punctured cycle', his government in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre would together bring bullet train-like development. 'Cycle' is a reference to SP's election symbol. 

"You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state? Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here," said the Uttar Pradesh CM.  

Earlier in the day, predicting a landslide victory for Samajwadi Party, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav claimed that 'ghosts' will dance at BJP's booths in the upcoming phases of the Uttar Pradesh election.

UP Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh successfully completed 3 phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase recorded 60.18% voting. The remaining 4 phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI; Image: ANI)

Tags: BJP, Samajwadi Party, Swatantra Dev Singh
First Published:
