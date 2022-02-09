UP Elections: BKU's Naresh Tikait 'sure' Farmers Will Vote Less For BJP After Protests

With Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in a few hours, farmer organisation Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait alleged that the year-long farmer agitation will impact the assembly elections as 'farmers were not respected.' He further claimed that the farmers will vote ‘less’ for the ruling BJP.

'Farmers will vote less for BJP': BKU President

Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP government over the three farm laws, Tikait said, "We didn't have good relations with the government, we witnessed dictatorial administration style. Nobody can speak up but we will speak up. Our 700 farmers died and Farmers are also aghast by the government’s response. Farmers will give less vote to BJP that is for sure.”

It is pertinent to note that the BKU has a stronghold on the Western UP and the remark has come a day ahead of the commencement of the first phase of the elections that are scheduled in Western UP.

Besides, drawing themselves away from the politics, BKU President Naresh Tikait has clarified that the farmer organisation has no political affiliation in these polls. He stated that the Kisan Union has not lent its support to any political party in the upcoming polls and made it clear that their prior affiliation with the BJP has ended now.

'Bhartiya Kisan Union an apolitical organisation'

On being asked about the impact of the 13 months long farmer agitation against the three farm laws on the coming polls, Naresh Tikait stated that the agitation will undoubtedly impact the farmer’s voting choices, yet maintained that he wants to refrain from interfering in ‘the public’s mandate.’ Notably, Naresh Tikait is the brother of the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who had spearheaded the farmer’s agitation.

"BKU always has been an apolitical organisation, but we did support BJP in the past but now we do not want to interfere in public's mandate. We are not supporting any political party and the public has full right to decide whom to cast the vote for. It (farmer protest) will have an impact as it stayed for 13 months. As Farmers were not respected and this will have an impact in the UP elections," Naresh Tikait had said.

When asked about the challenges affecting his area, Sisauli, the BKU president expressed dissatisfaction with the CM Yogi government and claimed that 'every government had overlooked the area.'

"Every government ignored the area and did not focus. You must have seen the roads and their condition. 7.5 years have gone by since the general election and nobody invested in this village. Respect for farmers is also important. We have seen mostly all the governments. We have seen 2014, 2017, and 2019 but we did not get much and felt betrayed," BKU President added.

(With ANI Inputs)