UP Elections: Brajesh Pathak Welcomes Aparna Yadav To BJP; 'Her Entry To Benefit Heavily'

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the UP minister said that the move showed the party’s aim to make the state a good place to live. He claimed that the party is welcoming of people irrespective of their caste and religion.

Speaking about Aparna Yadav’s entry to the BJP, Brajesh Pathak said that people like Yadav will have a place in the party and the party happily welcomes her. “By welcoming Aparna Yadav, we have sent a good message. Yadav has worked closely with many communities. The party will benefit heavily with her entry.” He also cleared that the party has not made any decisions on the role that the newly-selected leader will play. The minister said that all members of the party will have to respect decisions taken by the leadership.

Responding to a query on how the BJP sees bringing Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law into the party, Brajesh Pathak said that the people who left BJP did it for personal reasons. He said that the members who chose to leave the BJP weren’t against the party and its ideologies. He further hinted that the party could see others like Aparna Yadav join the party from different political spectrums.

Speaking about the upcoming polls, the UP minister said that the BJP is ready to take on SP head-on in the polls. “Akhilesh Yadav has contested elections and so have our leaders. He has chosen a comfortable constituency (Azamgarh's Gopalpur) to contest elections. But the BJP is ready to put a tough fight there,” Pathak told Republic Media Network. The minister said that the party is confident about the upcoming polls. He claimed that the party will complete 300 plus promises made during the election campaign.

Aparna Yadav joins BJP

In a major blow to Samajwadi Party, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Aparna - the wife of Prateek Yadav, step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, has been complaining that her poll loss in 2017 was because SP had fielded her in a BJP stronghold - Lucknow Cantt. Yadav has also slammed her brother-in-law's indifference to Ram Mandir and donated to the Trust.

On joining the saffron party, Yadav said, "I was always influenced by the PM's work. For me, the nation is first. I have always been influenced by BJP's schemes and will work for the welfare of India." With Yadav's entry, BJP's troubles have doubled as BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi eyes to field her son from the Lucknow Cantonment seat in the upcoming polls. Yadav had lost the same seat in 2017 to Joshi by a margin of 33,796 votes.

Taking a dig at SP, Maurya said, "It is shocking that SP family members are itself not happy with them. We believe in expanding our party. Aparna Yadav knows Yogi in UP, Modi in India."

UP Elections 2022 to be held in 7 phases

The upcoming election shall be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.

