UP Elections: BSP Slams CM Yogi Over 'elephant Of Behenji' Remark; 'Very Sad'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Monday, February 14, lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over 'elephant of Behenji' remarks and said the comment is against Dalit and other backward communities of society. This comes after Yogi Adityanath told ANI that the "elephant of Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) has such a large stomach that everything is less for it."

Reacting to CM Yogi's comment, Bhadoria told ANI, "It is very sad that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is commenting in this way about the Dalit, oppressed, deprived and poor people who have supported the country on their shoulder".

He added that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had given the elephant symbol and Kanshiram gave strength to the vulnerable people while Mayawati promoted this ideology. He alleged that 'Behenji' continued to focus on helping the poor and vulnerable while the BJP snatched their livelihood.

'No injustice during Mayawati's tenure'

Dismissing the BJP's claim of eliminating mafia in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP leader stated that during the tenure of Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the crime rate in the state had reached its peak.

"The tenure of Mayawati Ji as a Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012 was the only period when rule of law prevailed in Uttar Pradesh. There was no injustice against the Dalits, exploited and deprived sections. The law was protected. If there was any injustice, the accused was sent behind the bars", Sudhindra Bhadoria said.

Yogi Adityanath had told in an interview with ANI, "Behenji has pointed fingers at my (Gorakhpur) 'math'. I say this again and again. The ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of SP earlier."

Uttar Pradesh Election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

On Monday, the voting for the second phase of the UP election has begun with 55 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)