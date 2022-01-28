UP Elections: Chandrashekhar Azad Warns Yogi Adityanath Of 1971 Redux In Gorakhpur Faceoff

Throwing down the gauntlet to Yogi Adityanth, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad predicted a repeat of 1971 as he is taking on the UP CM from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. This was a reference to the then Chief Minister Tribhuvan Narain Singh losing to Ramkrishna Dwivedi from Gorakhpur's Manipur seat. Incidentally, this was the only time when a sitting CM contested an Assembly election from any seat in Gorakhpur.

Speaking to PTI, Chandrashekhar Azad remarked, "We need to go back to the history of Gorakhpur In 1971, a sitting chief minister, T N Singh, was defeated by the people of Gorakhpur. Similarly, Adityanath is the CM now and is responsible for the destruction of UP and Gorakhpur in the last five years". Rejecting allegations of a being vote-cutter after rejecting SP's alliance offer, he opined, "I wanted to forge an alliance (with SP) to stop the BJP so that there is no division between the opposition. When they did not want to give us our share, we refused".

Chandrashekhar Azad forms alliance for UP elections

Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, Bhim Army's political arm Azad Samaj Party (ASP) is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP. On August 27, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and his then ally Om Prakash Rajbhar met Azad who also heads ASP at a hotel in Lucknow urging him to join "Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha". However, this alliance proved a non-starter after Rajbhar joined forces with SP.

While Akhilesh Yadav offered two seats- Rampur Maniharan and Ghaziabad for ASP to convince Azad for joining the SP-led alliance, the latter turned down the proposal on January 15. 5 days later, ASP declared that its chief shall contest polls from Gorakhpur Urban to further Dr. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram's motto of 'Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay' (Welfare and happiness of Dalits). On January 23, he announced an alliance of 35 smaller parties- Samajik Parivartan Morcha which will field candidates on all 403 seats.

UP CM to fight polls from Gorakhpur Urban

On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. This marks a significant moment in UP politics as every CM since 2012, whether it is Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, or Adityanath, opted to get elected from the Legislative Council instead of contesting the Assembly polls. While BSP has ruled out the possibility of Mayawati contesting the Assembly polls, the SP chief is in the poll fray from the Karhal seat falling under SP's bastion of Mainpuri.