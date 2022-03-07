UP Elections: CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Gratitude For Peaceful Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday, expressed gratitude to the residents of the state, polling officers, and the media for participating in the election process. The elections for the 403-member UP elections took place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

While speaking to news agency ANI, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I am grateful to the residents of Uttar Pradesh for participating in the UP Assembly elections 2022 in large numbers. I also appreciate the efforts of the polling officers and all the others officers in conducting the UP elections peacefully. I deeply express gratitude to the media for covering the entire process of the elections, Jan Sabha, Vidhaan Sabha and for being a mediator between the society and the government."

P-MARQ exit poll predicts Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Govt to return

P-MARQ exit poll has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point exit poll predictions on the UP Assembly elections 2022. The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that CM Adityanath-led BJP government is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. Additionally, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains, with BSP likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and other 2 seats (+-2).

UP Election 2017 results

In the 2017 UP state elections, Bharatiya Janata Party had won a massive 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly, whereas Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could win only 19 seats. The SP-Congress alliance had failed to bear fruit as the alliance could only get 54 seats. While this was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the saffron party had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Image: PTI