UP Elections: CM Yogi Asserts SP Didn't Concern For Security; 'gave Patronage To Goons'

With just days left for the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi Adityanath pulled down the opposition by throwing a sarcastic jibe at his contenders and quipped that the opposition was never concerned about the state of security in UP as they were the ones who were disrupting it.

Lashing at Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath stated that during the SP’s rule, there was lawlessness in the state, as the party’s leaders gave patronage to goons and mafias for conducting illegal activities run by them.

"Security was not a part of the agenda of previous governments. It was because there was no other threat to security except they," the BJP leader said.

'They didn't care about security, because they were the one's disrupting it': Yogi's jibe at SP

Further extending his attack, he added, "The first-ever riot under Samajwadi Party was in 2012 in Kosi Kalan area of Mathura and the last one was in Jawahar Bagh in which innocent policemen were martyred. Criminals and goons were given patronage by the ones in power, who used them for conducting their illegal activities. That is why previous governments were silent on them."

In another barb, UP CM stated that the Samajwadi Party’s rule was the rule of the mighty and people of the state had to fear going out of their houses in the evening. "After 5 pm, businessmen would close their establishments. Daughters could not go to school, women could not go to bazaars. Those who ventured out of their homes were not sure whether they would return alive," he added.

After this, he noted that the state of social security and safety has completely changed in UP after the formation of the BJP government and every daughter, sister and even ‘cows' are safe under the saffron party’s rule.

"Every daughter is safe, every sister is safe, every mother is safe. Cows are safe. A lavish Kumbh fair is being organised. 700 riots occurred during the Samajwadi Party's tenure, but no riots occurred in the tenure of the double-engine government. Ayodhya and Kashi are being developed. The government is making sure that the Brij region is not deprived of the development either," he said.

The comments were made by Yogi Adityanath while addressing 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samvaad' in Mathura ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for Feb 10.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ ANI