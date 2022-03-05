UP Elections: CM Yogi Notes Development Of State Post 2017; 'Lotus Will Bloom On March 10'

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday ahead of the last phase of the UP Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence in the retention of the BJP government in the ongoing assembly elections and apprised that ‘Lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom on March 10.’

Noting the work done by the ‘double engine’ government in the country’s most populous state in the last five years, CM Yogi stated that BJP has strengthened the country's internal and external security. UP CM Yogi added that the BJP has also worked to develop the infrastructure and work for the welfare of the poor. CM Yogi Adityanath claimed many welfare schemes have been made accessible to the people without any discrimination.

The UP Chief Minister also spoke about the work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last five years for the welfare of the farmers in the state. “Giving full benefits of government schemes to the Annadata farmers, the BJP government did the work of bringing a change in their lives,” CM Yogi said.

'Before 2017, UP was known for Anarchy, broken roads...': CM Yogi

Lauding PM Modi’s leadership for taking everyone forward together on the path of development, the incumbent UP CM said, “It happened for the first time after 2014 that the Prime Minister worked with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ and the result of which has been visible in the past years.”

Slamming previous UP governments for patronising goons and mafias, CM Adityanath added, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was recognised as a riot-prone state. Anarchy was prevalent, Roads were broken and the power outages were the hallmarks of Uttar Pradesh.”

However, now Uttar Pradesh is moving forward on the path of development, as per the BJP leader. The former Lok Sabha MP further added, “Today every daughter, every sister feels safe in the state. Medical colleges have been built in Ghazipur and Jaunpur. Another medical college is under construction in Bhadohi and a medical institute equivalent to AIIMS is coming up in Varanasi,” he remarked. “The state-of-the-art cancer institute has also been started by the Prime Minister in the state,” CM Yogi noted.

UP CM Yogi went on to advertise the BJP government’s Swachh Bharat Mission. “The Swachh Bharat Mission was not just a program to build toilets. Rather, it has also become a symbol of dignity and security for women.”

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra are among the nine districts in Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of elections on March 7.

