UP Elections: CM Yogi Slams Previous Govts; 'They Attacked Kanwariyas, We Showered Petals'

Slamming previous state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that earlier there used to be incidents of attacks on the Kanwariya community. He said that in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, flower petals are being showered on them using helicopters.

Addressing a gathering in Baghpat, Adityanath said, "Earlier, there were instances of attacks on Kanwar Yatra. Now, I send a helicopter with instructions to shower flower petals on Kanwar Yatra and if anyone harasses any innocent participant, get the job done (uska kaam tamam kar dena)."

Slamming the Samajwadi Party, UP CM said that Akhilesh Yadav gave tickets to those with criminal backgrounds. "Look at their candidates from Moradabad...one of them had said 'It's good to see Taliban in Afghanistan'... Taliban means opposer of humanity...You're supporting it shamelessly...and SP gives them a ticket," CM Yogi said.

SP govt built Haj House while BJP constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan: CM Yogi

Earlier on Saturday, CM Adityanath said that the former government built a Haj House in Uttar Pradesh, while Mansarovar Bhawan was constructed during BJP's rule. He also called SP and its chief Akhilesh Yadav supporters of Pakistan and worshippers of Jinnah.

"They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking names.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the seven phases- February 10, 14, 20, 23, and 27, and March 3 and 7, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10. In 2017, elections, BJP had won massive 312 seats in the 403-member House, while SP-Congress bagged 54 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to get 19 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Janata Party is banking on developmental work done by the Yogi government and improvement in the law and order situation in the state. While Akhilesh Yadav is trying to make a comeback in UP. He has often denoted that SP will win 400 seats in the Assembly elections.