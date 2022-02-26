UP Elections: CM Yogi Slams SP, BSP; 'hathi slipping Here & There, Cycle Can Be Punctured'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at political parties ahead of the 5th phase of the UP Elections saying that his government had 'bulldozers' for those who ate poor people's ration. Addressing a public event in Ambedkar Nagar, the UP CM jibed that while the elephant (hathi) is slipping here and there, the cycle can be easily punctured. Elephant and cycle are the election symbols of Mayawati-led BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party respectively.

"Haathi slipping here and there...cycle can be easily punctured...Those who ate the poor's ration, we've bulldozers for them. Power of bulldozer is such that it's used for construction and to raze illegal possession of mafias, corrupt ministers," the Chief Minister said.

"When we come back in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, most of these 'pariwarwadis' will be seen offering 'Kar Seva' with Ram devotees in Ayodhya. Those who had opened fire at the devotees of Lord Ram were now moving around with Lord Hanuman's mace," said Yogi Adityanath. He added, "The elephant's (party symbol) stomach was so big that it ate the entire state's ration."

Taking mileage from Akhilesh Yadav's 'Baba bulldozer' jibe, several bulldozers with the phrase imprinted on banners were stationed at the venue in Katka. On February 20, Akhilesh Yadav had taken a pot shot at the Chief Minister dubbing him as 'Baba Bulldozer'. Addressing a rally in Ayodhya, he said, "He (Yogi Adityanath) changed names of everything, now he has been named Baba bulldozer."

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed four phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 with a voter turnout of 62.4%, the second phase on February 14 and a voter turnout of 61%, the third phase on February 20 recording 60.18% voting and the fourth phase on February 23 with 57.45% voter turnout. The remaining four phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI/ANI