UP Elections: CM Yogi To File Nomination For Gorakhpur In Amit Shah's Presence On Feb 4

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will file his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from the Gorakhpur constituency on February 4. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda are likely to be present with the incumbent CM as he submits his nomination form.

On January 14, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming UP elections and according to the list, CM Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight the election from Sirathu constituency.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister and BJP leader, Amit Shah, was seen campaigning door-to-door in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun. While CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Mathura. Both Amit Shah and JP Nadda are seen pitching high for Yogi Aditynath over the development works done in the state ahead of Assembly elections.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: PTI)