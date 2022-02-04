UP Elections: CM Yogi's Affidavit Shows Assets Worth Rs 1.5 Cr; Owns Samsung Phone

After incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Republic on Friday accessed his election affidavit. In the said affidavit CM Adityanath has declared assets worth more than Rs 1,54,94,054. In the affidavit, Yogi Adityanath has declared that he has cash in hand worth Rs 1,00,000. Additionally, he has a balance of Rs 1,13,75,346 in various accounts of six banks and a balance of Rs 37,57,708 in the post office.

The affidavit also states that Yogi Adityanath owns a gold ear ornament weighing 20 grams worth Rs 49,000 and a gold chain and Rudraksha neck ornament weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000. He also owns a Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 12,000, a revolver worth Rs 1,00,000, and a rifle worth Rs 80,000.

In his affidavit, Yogi Adityanath has declared income of Rs 13,20,653 in FY 2020-21, income of Rs 15,68,799 in FY 2019-20, income of Rs 18,27,639 in FY 2018-19 and income of Rs 14,38,670 for FY 2017-18.

जनसेवा के संकल्प, लोक-कल्याण की प्रतिज्ञा और अंत्योदय के प्रण की पूर्णता के लिए आज मैंने गोरखपुर (शहर) विधान सभा क्षेत्र से नामांकन किया है।



The UP Chief Minister filed his nomination to contest the Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur (Urban) constituency. While he has been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, this is his maiden contest in an Assembly election. After filing his nomination, the BJP leaders went to offer prayers at the Gorakhnath temple.

'Fighting on nationalism, development & governance'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the people in Gorakhpur after filing the nomination. Sitting alongside former BJP President and incumbent Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Yogi said that the saffron party is fighting the upcoming elections primarily on topics such as "nationalism, development and good governance." The UP CM also said that the party will be releasing its manifesto - 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' - on February 6.

Looking back at 2017, Yogi said, "The last time, In the presence of Amit Shah Ji, we took 212 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp'. In the last five years, we have worked on the sankalps, and led to the upliftment of women, given farmers their due, provided youth with employment, and brought development to the rural as well as urban areas in the state. It is the result of all this that, BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is getting the support of people in abundance all across the state."

UP elections are planned to take place in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. The state's second to seventh rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 & 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.