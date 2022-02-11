UP Elections: Cong Leader Booked For Carrying Out Roadshow In Moradabad Sans Permission

Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against Congress party's Moradabad City candidate Rizwan Qureshi after a "roadshow-like-situation" emerged during his party's door-to-door campaign for the upcoming UP elections. Congress candidate was accompanied by General Secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the door-to-door campaign on Thursday.

According to the police, the situation on Thursday, was more like a roadshow rather than a door-to-door campaign as claimed by the candidate of the Congress party. Talking to media persons, Superintendent of Police of Moradabad Akhilesh Bhaodria said,

"Congress candidate Rizwan had taken permission for a door-to-door campaign but it was seen that a roadshow-like situation had emerged with people atop of the car with him. As per Sector Magistrate's complaint, a case has been registered"

Rizwan was not happy with the case and exclaimed that it wasn't his mistake that people shower unconditional love on him and his party. He further said that 'BJP is scared and hence getting involved in dirty politics.' "Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma held a door-to-door meeting a few days ago. In Meerut, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held door-to-door campaigns, why no FIR against them? Not our fault if people welcome us with unconditional love during the door-to-door campaigns. BJP is scared, which is why this politics is happening," he said while talking to News Agency ANI

Rizwan Qureshi was named a Congress Candidate for the Moradabad City seat in the very first list of 125 candidates. on January 14, speaking to ANI the congress promised to reopen the closed slaughterhouses in the constituency and build new slaughterhouses with modern technologies.

"I will construct slaughterhouses equipped with modern and new technologies if I win the elections. In 2012, the NGT had directed the government to close the slaughterhouse and construct a new one with modern equipment. Until then, the government should make alternative arrangements for the slaughterhouse owners to earn their livelihood. If I win the election, I will ensure modern slaughterhouses are constructed in my constituency." he said

Uttar Pradesh Elections

The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections of 58 constituencies was completed on February 10. According to the Election Commission of India report, the voter turnout percentage was 60.17% which was comparatively less than the 2017 Assembly election in the aforesaid constituencies. The remaining phases are scheduled on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, Mach 3 and March 7. Results of the poll will be declared on March 10 along with the other four states which will commence their polling later in February.

Input: ANI

Image: ANI