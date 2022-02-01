UP Elections: Congress Fields Gangster Vikas Dubey's Kin; Slams BJP Arresting Khushi Dubey

In a political twist, Congress on Monday, gave a poll ticket to Gayatri Tiwari - mother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey's sister-in-law Khushi Dubey. Stating that the 19-year-old Khushi Dubey was falsely arrested in connection to the Kanpur police encounter case, Congress said that it would strengthen the family by fielding her mother. Vikas Dubey - a multiple charge-sheeted gangster - was killed in an encounter by UP police on July 9, 2020. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Congress fields Vikas Dubey's kin

Earlier in July, Samajwadi Party and BSP held Brahman Samaj Sammelans and accused the Yogi Adityanath government of harassing the community by raising Khushi Dubey's arrest. SP's Pavan Pandey claimed, "From 2017 to date, Brahmans have been killed, encountered and framed under false cases. Khushi Dubey (Vikas Dubey's nephew's niece) was married for two days, widowed for three and jailed on the fourth day. We asked BJP what was her crime, they have not yet answered".

17-year-old Khushi Dubey got married to Abhay Dubey three days before the Bikru massacre on July 2, 2020, in which nine cops were killed. Later, her husband Abhay was killed on July 13 and she was arrested on suspicion of being a gang member. She is currently in Barabanki juvenile shelter. BSP and Congress too has sought her release.

Vikas Dubey encounter

On July 2020, a police encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a gangster facing 60 criminal cases, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving 8 police officers, 2 gangsters dead while Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene. Dubey was later apprehended in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on July 9 and handed over to the UP STF.

While Dubey was being transferred to Kanpur, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident and attempted to flee. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman. Months later, a 3-member judicial commission gave a clean chit to the UP police in the Dubey encounter.

