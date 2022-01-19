UP Elections: Congress 'Ladki Hun' Campaign Face Dr Priyanka Maurya Spotted At BJP Office

In the political circles, tongues have once again begun to wag as Congress' 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' poster girl Dr Priyanka Maurya was spotted at the Bharatiya Janata Party office ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya was spotted at the BJP's office days after she accused the Congress of 'using' her to garner the OBC votes, but 'giving the ticket she deserved to someone who offered a bribe'.

"BJP has a strong system that decides who will or will not join the party. We cannot at this moment say that she is joining the party," said Shehzaad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of the saffron party, adding that Congress' 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' campaign has crashed.

'Used my face to attract OBC, but denied ticket'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr Maurya had said, "I fought for the slogan of Congress 'Lakdi Hun Lad Sakti Hun'. The party used my social media following, my caste support to increase their voter base. I was asked to ask for bringing girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I was made to do all the tasks but the ticket was given to someone else." She had added, "Tickets were predecided in UP. They had already decided to give the ticket not to me, but to someone who would pay a bribe to them. That's my only complaint, why was I misled?"

Thereafter, Dr Maurya kept targeting Congress through her social media handles, she even produced what she referred to as 'proof' of malpractices of the party in giving the tickets - a confidential report of Congress for the Sarojini Nagar constituency.

UP elections

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Vadra in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.

As per the Republic-P MARQ opinion polI, in spite of SP, BSP, Congress trying their best, as per the predictions, BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh. BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, SP+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.