UP Elections: CPI(M) To Contest 4 Seats, Extends Support To Samajwadi Party To Defeat BJP

Samajwadi Party's bid to win the upcoming UP elections received a fillip on Friday as CPI(M) extended support to it. Addressing a press briefing, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury revealed that the aim was to support the party which is most likely to defeat BJP in every state. Observing that SP fits the bill, he mentioned that CPI(M) was only contesting 4 seats in the UP polls. It is worth noting that this party failed to win any seat in the 2017 election.

Sitaram Yechury remarked, "Our goal in the 5 states is very clear. We have to defeat BJP. We will try to contest in an alliance with other parties. Otherwise, our party will fight on a minimum number of seats. For instance, we are contesting 4 seats in UP. On all other seats, we said that BJP should be defeated. The main power which can defeat BJP there is Samajwadi Party. So, we will support it."

"Similarly in Punjab, we have to defeat BJP. We will back anyone in each constituency who is capable of defeating BJP. It will be Congress in many seats," he added.

We will support Samajwadi Party in UP elections. We're only contesting from only 4 seats in UP. In Punjab, we will support the party that can defeat BJP: CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury pic.twitter.com/Fw0558oFDF — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

SP's thrust on Uttar Pradesh election

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra". Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Speaking to the media on the campaign trail with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav juxtaposed the UP polls as a fight between "brotherhood" and BJP. On Wednesday, he opined, "Uttar Pradesh public wants to end negative politics and start moving forward. This election is between brotherhood and BJP. This is a sugarcane region and farmers want a timely and increased subsidy, so they trust SP-RLD". The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.