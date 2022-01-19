UP Elections: Days After Notice, EC Checks On Samajwadi Party For Violating COVID-19 Norms

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections and amid COVID-19 concerns, the Election Commission (EC) on January 18 checked Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for violating pandemic-related norms. Days after violations at SP's office premises in Lucknow, the EC has advised the party to be careful in future and follow health guidelines.

As per an EC order, the episode is considered as the first reported violation during the current round of polls and SP was directed to follow all the extant guidelines diligently going forward. The election panel asked the party to instruct its member to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during this period 'without fail'.

Notably, on Saturday, the Election Commission had issued a notice to Yadav's Party for organising a public gathering "in the name of virtual rally" at its Lucknow office wherein COVID-19 norms had gone for a toss.

BJP's new campaign strategy for UP elections

As the Election Commission has banned physical rallies and roadshows in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planned to hold rallies in the five poll-bound states in a hybrid model, which will be joined by more people through different social media platforms.

The BJP has reportedly prepared a new campaign strategy for the assembly elections, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, wherein small rallies will be telecast live on social media.

After deliberations with several leaders on the strategy, BJP National President JP Nadda decided that all the rallies would be held in a hybrid model where party stalwarts will physically address small gatherings that will be telecast live in different regions several times and streamed on social media platforms.

UP elections 2022

The polls for the 403-member Legislative Assembly will commence from February 10 and end on March 7. For the 2022 polls, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with top BJP leaders, has hit the campaign seeking re-election with former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who is set to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, report ANI sources on Wednesday.

Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. Sources state that Yadav may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency. Yadav's biggest rival and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur.