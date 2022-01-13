UP Elections: Dharam Singh Saini Joins SP, Akhilesh Yadav Hails 'Social Justice' Warrior

Moments after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state cabinet, former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday joined the Samajwadi Party. Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav took to his official Twitter handle to welcome "social justice warrior" Saini, with whose joining he claimed their "positive and progressive" politics will further be "strengthened".

"In 2022, the victory of inclusive harmony is certain!" Yadav further wrote in the tweet which had embedded a picture of him with Saini. Saini who held the independent charge of the Ayush and Food Security and Drug Administration had joined the saffron party in 2016.

‘सामाजिक न्याय’ के एक और योद्धा डॉ. धर्म सिंह सैनी जी के आने से, सबका मेल-मिलाप-मिलन करानेवाली हमारी ‘सकारात्मक और प्रगतिशील राजनीति’ को और भी उत्साह व बल मिला है। सपा में उनका ससम्मान हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!



बाइस में समावेशी-सौहार्द की जीत निश्चित है! #मेला_होबे pic.twitter.com/2FDkLLNW93 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 13, 2022

Minster Dharam Singh Saini resigns

In the resignation letter sent to the Governor, Dharam Singh Saini wrote, "I discharged my responsibilities as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ayush and Food Security and Drug Administration with utmost attention in the Cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. But I am resigning from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh owing to the continuous neglect of the legislators and Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium enterprises businessmen who helped BJP get a massive mandate and form the government."

Interestingly, Swami Prasad Maurya who resigned a couple of days back had included Saini's name in the list of BJP leaders who are going to leave the party. When asked about the same, Saini had said, "This is wrong. He has given my name without my knowledge. I am in BJP and will remain in BJP".

UP Minister Dharam Singh Saini resigns pic.twitter.com/Ey7fxThUtN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

In the past three days, 9 MLAs from the saffron camp have quit the party out of which 8 of them are expected to formally join Samajwadi Party on January 14. To begin with, key OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet followed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcoming him into the party fold. Four more BJP MLAs in the Maurya camp- Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar put in their paper, along with BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana.

UP Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned citing the alleged neglect of the backward classes and Dalits by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

This comes ahead of the UP election which is being held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.