UP Elections: Dy CM Keshav Maurya Loses To Union MoS Anupriya Patel's Sister In Sirathu

Even though BJP swept the UP elections on Thursday, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lost to Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi Patel in Sirathu by a margin of 7337 votes. Falling under the Kaushambi district, Sirathu is dominated by Dalits, Patels and Brahmins.

While Maurya won this seat in the 2012 polls, he vacated it after getting elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Phulpur. Though SP wrested this seat from BJP in the subsequent by-election, the saffron party again emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly polls.

The victory of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel, who contested as a part of the SP-led alliance, assumes significance as her own sister campaigned against her. While Apna Dal (K) is headed by their mother Krishna Patel, the Union Minister heads Apna Dal (Sonelal), which is an ally of BJP.

She formed this party in December 2016 after being expelled for "anti-party activities". Although this defeat is perceived as a big setback to the UP Deputy CM, it will not impact him in the immediate future as he remains a member of the Legislative Council.

UP elections

The UP elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. While Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively.

On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.