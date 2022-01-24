UP Elections: Dy CM KP Maurya, Sidharth Nath Singh Slam SP For Giving Tickets To 'goons'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday slammed Akhilesh Yadav for giving tickets to those who have serious criminal charges. He said that on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, Akhilesh Yadav has shamed the people of the state. Moreover, he assured that BJP's win will be historic.

"On the occasion of UP Day, Akhilesh Yadav has shamed the people of Uttar Pradesh. They have given tickets to those who have serious criminal charges. This is not a new SP, this is an old SP. This is the trailer of the Samajwadi Party. By today's list, it is confirmed that our win will be historic," Maurya said.

'Akhilesh's boat will not cross with criminals': Sidharth Nath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh also shared similar views.

"Akhilesh want that Gunda Raj should write in UP. He showed his intentions today towards mafias, goons, he himself proving it. He is giving tickets to Azam Khan, whose bail was rejected by Supreme Court. People will give them a befitting reply."

He added that the BJP has been calling SP a party of goons but Akhilesh Yadav himself is proving it. "His boat will not cross with criminals nor with Jinnah," Singh added.

Samajwadi Party releases list of candidates for UP elections

The Samajwadi Party on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. According to the list, party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri's Karhal seat. His uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shiv Pal Singh Yadav has been fielded from Jaswantnagar. Sanjay Lathar will be fighting from Mathura, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Dr Virendra Singh Chauhan from Agra.

Azam Khan, who has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020, has been fielded from Rampur. He has already approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign for the elections. Meanwhile, his son Abdullah Khan will be contesting from Suar.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases. The voting for five phases will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, and 27 respectively while the sixth and seven phases will see voting on March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Image: ANI