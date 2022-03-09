UP Elections: EC Suspends Varanasi ADM After EVM Transportation Controversy

A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being shifted in an unauthorised manner, the Election Commission (EC) has suspended Varanasi Additional District Magistrate NK Singh. A returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer (AEO) in Bareilly district have also been pulled out from election duties.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that EVMs were transported without being informed to candidates in Varanasi. "BJP is trying to steal votes...Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. Election Commission (EC) should look into it," Akhilesh Yadav said.

He further said that "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy."

Meanwhile, AEO VK Singh was removed from election duty in Bareilly after ballot boxes and other election items were found inside a garbage collection bin of the local municipality in the Bahera area.

In Sonbhadhra, Ghorawal RO Ramesh Kumar was removed from the election process after ballot slips were recovered from a box inside the vehicle of the additional district magistrate.

EC deputes special officers for counting of votes in Varanasi, Meerut

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) deputed special officers to supervise the counting of votes in Varanasi and Meerut amid complaints from opposition parties about alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has been sent as a special officer to oversee the counting process in Meerut and Bihar's CEO in Varanasi.

The counting of votes for the recently-concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab will begin at 8 am on Thursday.