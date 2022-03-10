With the trends and election results soon set to be out on the counting day on March 10, a quarrel over the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) is also evident. Sanjay Nishad, Founder of Nishad Party, BJP's alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh (UP), while talking to Republic Media Network, said that EVM-related objections have been raised since the PM Narendra Modi government came to power. The Nishad Party chief stated that these questions have been raised against PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when elections are around the corner.

Counter the EVM manipulation charge by the Opposition, Nishad said, "The EVMs of today are fully backed up with VVPAT machines. Earlier only 20 percent EVMs were accompanied with a VVPAT machine. Those who keep doubting the EVMs should check the VVPAT machines.''

A day before the counting day on March 10, Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh had demanded live webcasting of the counting in every assembly seat and asserted that the link of the webcast should be shared with all political parties.

News of EVMs being tampered with in Varanasi is giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert: SP chief

"The news of EVM being tampered with in Varanasi is giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert. All candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt to rig the counting of votes. Youth must become soldiers while counting votes to protect democracy and future!" Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

वाराणसी में EVM पकड़े जाने का समाचार उप्र की हर विधानसभा को चौकन्ना रहने का संदेश दे रहा है।



मतगणना में धांधली की कोशिश को नाकाम करने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के सभी प्रत्याशी और समर्थक अपने-अपने कैमरों के साथ तैयार रहें।



युवा लोकतंत्र व भविष्य की रक्षा के लिए मतगणना में सिपाही बने! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 8, 2022

On March 10, UP Minister Mohsin Raza rebuked Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and called him a "cheater". He was responding to Republic Media Network's query on the questions raised over the tampering of EVM machines. "Akhilesh thinks we have cheated because he is a cheater. He blames EVMs when they know they will lose. Now, he has to decide where he would be in the 2027 elections," said Raza.



A day before the counting day on March 10, Raza while talking to ANI said, ''it's unfortunate how the Election Commission of India is being put on the dock with respect its working style.'' The BJP Minister also blasted the Samajwadi party for accusing BJP of stealing votes. "It is sad to question the working of ECI. Indirectly, they are accepting their defeat by questioning the EVMs. Our party will accept the mandate of the people. Exit polls have come. The exact poll result will come tomorrow," he added

