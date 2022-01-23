UP Elections: Ex-BJP Neta Joins SP After Being Denied Ticket; 'gave Ticket To 75-yr-old'

As Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh inches closer, the ongoing series of defections of political leaders from one party to another continues. This time, BJP MLA Jitendra Verma quit the party and jumped ship after being denied a poll ticket from the saffron camp.

Jitendra Verma, the BJP MLA from Fatehabad, Agra, denounced the party for dropping him in the upcoming elections and giving the election ticket to another candidate, despite him serving the people of the constituency and working for the BJP over the years.

UP Elections: Ex-BJP MLA says 'party claimed will give ticket to youngsters'

After quitting the BJP, Verma said, "The party claims that they want to promote youngsters in the coming UP elections, despite the big words they gave the ticket to a 75-year-old leader over me."

Miffed with the saffron camp, Jitendra Verma resigned from the position and joined SP, where he has been named as Samajwadi Party’s Zila Adhyaksh/District President for Agra.

In a letter by Samajwadi Party UP President, Naresh Uttam Patel, on Sunday, Jitendra was inducted into the post. This comes after around 14 MLAs and 3 sitting UP Cabinet ministers resigned from the BJP and jumped ship to the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Yadav's 'choti bahu' Aparna Yadav abodes BJP camp

In retaliation to the SP’s induction of BJP MLAs, the saffron party welcomed a family member of the rebel camp. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP, jolting the SP. Mulayam Singh’s younger son Prateek Yadav’s wife Aparna had often displayed her support for the PM Modi-led government’s initiatives.

After her induction to the ruling party, Aparna addressed a press conference on Sunday and heaped praises on BJP & PM Modi. “I thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for the opportunity they have given me. I have chosen BJP because of nationalism,” she said.

Further praising the BJP for its work, she expressed that she is looking forward to working with PM Modi. “BJP is the party which has saved the country. I want to work with PM Modi to build a new India. I got an opportunity to work with CM Yogi in this new India,” she said.

The BJP had also inducted members from other opposition parties, including Congress MLA Aditi Singh and the poster girl from Congress’ ‘Ladki hun, lad Sakti hun’ campaign, Dr Priyanka Maurya.

(Image: ANI)