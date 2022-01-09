UP Elections: Ex-Congress Leader Imran Masood Confirms He Is Joining Samajwadi Party

Putting an end to speculations, Imran Masood, who was earlier a part of Congress said that he will be joining the Samajwadi Party. Masood opined that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the main competition for power lies between Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and choosing to support the former, he said that he will very soon seek an appointment with SP-chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between BJP & Samajwadi Party in UP... I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow & then seek time from Akhilesh Ji," Masood said speaking to the media.

Just a day ago, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh polls. The election for the 403-member Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

What happened in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls?

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party eyes comeback in 2022 polls

UP Chief Minister and Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, along with other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election in the upcoming polls.

At the same time, former CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.