UP Elections: Ex-ED Official Rajeshwar Singh Gets BJP Ticket From Sarojini Nagar

Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official, has been given the BJP ticket from Sarojini Nagar to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as per the latest candidates list released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, Swati Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet, who won from the seat in 2017, was denied the Sarojini Nagar ticket.

Earlier, sources had told Republic TV that Rajeshwar Singh, an IPS officer who took voluntary retirement from service (VRS), is likely to join the BJP. Singh had announced on Monday that his application for voluntary retirement had been accepted by the Central government.

BJP releases a list of candidates for #UttarPradeshAssemblyeletions



Swati Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare in the Yogi Adityanath govt didn't get ticket from Sarojini Nagar. Rajeshwar Singh got ticket the same seat. pic.twitter.com/5LGIskG0HU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2022

After taking VRS, Rajeshwar Singh issued an open letter, in which he wrote, "Now, I want to venture into the domain of politics and do something new and good every day. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji have taken the resolve to make India a world power and a Vishwa guru. I shall also be a participant in this mission and contribute with conviction in this process of nation-building".

UP elections 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."