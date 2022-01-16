UP Elections: Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan & Apna Dal MLA Join Samajwadi Party

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Sunday joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow after he had quit his post in the state cabinet and BJP earlier this week. Apart from Chauhan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Vishvanathganj Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district R K Verma also joined the SP. It is important to note that Apna Dal is an alliance to BJP.

While joining the SP, Chauhan slammed the BJP and said, "Under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, people of all the society are taking membership of Samajwadi today. People are coming here from every corner of the entire state but people were not allowed to come. Today people from all backward societies are taking membership of SP in large numbers. All the people of Chauhan society have come. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas was said in 2017 but development happened for a few people. Today there is a conspiracy to enslave people. Today there is a conspiracy to cheat. But now our society is not going to be cheated."

He added, "We will change politics of UP and make Akhilesh Yadav Chief Minister again. People belonging to OBC and Dalit communities will come together... a change is inevitable."

SP Maurya, Dharam Saini join SP

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Ministers SP Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who quit the BJP this week, joined the Samajwadi Party, in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Apart from Maurya and Saini, several sitting BJP MLAs - Vinay Shakya, Bhagwati Sagar, Roshan Lal Verma, Brajesh Kumar Prajapati and Mukesh Verma - also joined SP. The mass resignation saga had started with Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community. It should be mentioned here that Maurya had defected to the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

