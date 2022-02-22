UP Elections: FIR Against Akhilesh Yadav For Violation Of MCC After Voting In Saifai

Post the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a case has been registered against former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case was registered at the Saifai Police Station on February 20, for interacting with media personnel outside the polling booth in Safai. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saifai informed confirmed the filing of the case.

The case was registered against Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday for interacting with media personnel outside the polling booth during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls. The Samajwadi Party chief took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, which stirred the issue. He was accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, at the poll booth.

Meanwhile, the complaint against him alleges that Yadav not only violated the ECI issued MCC but also breached the COVID-19 protocols. The case came after 16 districts including Etawah and Mainpuri went to the polls in the third phase of Assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting his maiden Assembly election from Karhal, is facing Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice and BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh Baghel.

UP elections phase 3

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had informed that around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes in the third phase of the UP elections. According to the election commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 60.31% was recorded in the state till 5 pm. According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage was 63.14% in Hathras, 59.90% in Firozabad, 63.04% in Kasganj, 65.70% in Etah, 61.51% in Mainpuri, 59.13% in Farrukhabad, 61.93% in Kannauj, 58.33% in Etawah, 60.42% in Auraiya, 58.50% in Kanpur Dehat, 56.14% in Kanpur Nagar, 59.93% in Jalaun, 57.52% in Jhansi, 69.05% in Lalitpur, 60.56% in Hamirpur and 64.56% in Mahoba. Polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 people were eligible to vote.

UP elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh successfully completed 3 phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase recorded 60.31% voting. The remaining 4 phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI