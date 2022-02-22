UP Elections: From Aditi Singh To Ex-ED Officer, Here Are 5 Crucial Contests Of Phase 4

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats will go to the polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. There are 624 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) emerged victorious in one constituency.

Here are 5 crucial electoral battles:

Lucknow Cantonment: Brajesh Pathak (BJP) vs Surendra Singh Gandhi (SP)

This seat will witness a direct faceoff between BJP's Brajesh Pathak and Surendra Singh Gandhi of SP. At present, Pathak is serving as the Minister for Law, Justice and Rural Engineering Service in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from here by defeating Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate by a margin of 33,796 votes and was inducted as a Minister. However, she had to resign from the Assembly after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Allahabad in the 2019 General election.

Though Suresh Chandra Tiwari won this seat in the by-election, speculation was rife that Aparna Yadav who recently joined BJP and Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank were also in the race to get the party ticket. Eventually, Pathak who was a sitting MLA from Lucknow Central was nominated from Lucknow Cantonment. Congress' Dilpreet Singh Virk and Anil Pandey of BSP are the other key contenders.

Sarojini Nagar: Rajeshwar Singh (BJP) vs Abhishek Mishra (SP)

In a key move, BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh in this constituency which was won by Swati Singh in 2017. The latter holds the Independent Charge of Women's Welfare and Child Development & Nutrition in the UP government. A BTech and PhD in policy, human rights and social justice, Rajeshwar Singh was deputed to ED in 2007. During his tenure, he investigated multiple high-profile scams including the 2G spectrum allocation case, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Noida Ponzi scam and Gomti riverfront scam.

Moreover, he ordered the attachment of movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 4,000 crore under the PMLA. On the other hand, SP has reposed faith in former UP Minister Abhishek Mishra. Congress and BSP have given the ticket to Rudra Daman Singh and Mohd. Jalees Khan respectively.

Hardoi: Nitin Agarwal (BJP) vs Anil Verma (SP)

Since 1989, a member of the Agarwal family has been consistently winning the Assembly election from Hardoi. While Naresh Chandra Agarwal represented this seat until 2008, his son Nitin carried forward his mantle and emerged victorious in three successive elections. While Nitin Agarwal even served as Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and was elected on an SP ticket in 2017, he became the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in October 2021 with the support of BJP. However, he officially resigned from his post and SP only in January. He will take on SP's Anil Verma.

Rae Bareli: Aditi Singh (BJP) vs Manish Chauhan (Congress)

Falling under the Rae Bareli constituency whose MP is Sonia Gandhi, this seat is considered a Congress bastion. The JP Nadda-led party has nominated Aditi Singh from here. The daughter of late Congress veteran Akhilesh Kumar Singh who represented Rae Bareli from 1993 to 2012, Aditi Singh emerged victorious in this constituency on a Congress ticket. However, she was considered a rebel legislator after failing to respond to the showcause notice issued for violating the Congress whip by attending the special session of the state Assembly on October 2, 2019.

While Congress officially sought her disqualification, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit dismissed the party's petition on July 13, 2020. On January 19 this year, she formally resigned from the Assembly and Congress before switching allegiance to BJP. Congress has fielded Manish Chauhan from here.

Lakhimpur: Yogesh Verma (BJP) vs Utkarsh Verma Madhur (SP)

This constituency is perceived as a high-stakes battle for BJP and the opposition in the aftermath of the violence on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. While Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in the case, he was released from jail a week back after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. The opposition has been up in arms over Mishra not being sacked from the Union Cabinet.

Yogesh Verma, the BJP candidate, won Lakhimpur in 2017 by beating his nearest opponent Utkarsh Verma Madhur of SP with a margin of more than 37,000 votes. Interestingly, SP has reposed faith in Madhur who had secured victory in this seat in 2012 by defeating BSP’s Gyan Prakash Bajpai. BSP's Mohan Bajpai and Congress' Ravishankar Trivedi are also in the poll fray from Lakhimpur.