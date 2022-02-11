UP Elections: Gen VK Singh Says SP-RLD Alliance Won't Make Any Difference Just Like 2019

Union Minister General VK Singh on Thursday, February 10, stated that the alliance of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won't make any difference in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. Gen VK Singh cast his vote at Silchar Public School, Ghaziabad under the Muradnagar Assembly constituency as the state went for phase 1 of polling on Thursday.

The Union Minister told ANI, "There is no land mafia in Ghaziabad now. Today there is security. The kind of development that people wanted is happening. The image of Ghaziabad is changing under the BJP rule. I think BJP will form the government with a majority".

Referring to farmers' issues in the state he mentioned that the matter won't affect western UP as it is a sugarcane belt and all the farmers have received their due payment. Sugar mills were opened and many more benefits were made available which farmers can themselves feel the difference under the BJP government.

Speaking of the SP-RLD alliance, Singh said, "It was there in 2019 also. The alliance will not make any difference just like 2019".

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 voting

As the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on Thursday, nearly 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt. The districts that went for the polls on Thursday include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura.

Western UP and Doab regions of the state voted in the first phase. The BJP has fielded 17 Jat candidates in western UP, a region that is dominated by the Jat community. Opposition political parties in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have fielded 12 and six Jat candidates, respectively.

UP elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: PTI)