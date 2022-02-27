UP Elections: Hema Malini 'simply Overwhelmed' On Response During BJP Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh elections are one of the most talked-about topics in the country at the moment, and the buzz surrounding the event will continue for the next few days. There have been intense campaigning over the past few weeks from leaders across parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) among others.

As far as the BJP is concerned, apart from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani have campaigned for the party in the state.

Among the star campaigners for the BJP was Hema Malini. The actor-politician is a Member of Parliament from the Mathura constituency in the state and fulfilled her campaigning responsibilities for the party. She expressed her gratitude on the response she received while campaigning for the BJP.

Hema Malini undertakes two 'important campaigns' for the party

Hema Malini had campaigned for the elections on Friday and Saturday. She addressed the citizens at Ballia on the first day and Siddharthnagar on the second day. The veteran actor shared pictures on Instagram where she was dressed in a saree, greeting the attendees of the rally after arrival and delivering her speeches.

The actor-politician wrote that she undertook two 'important campaigns' for the party. The Seeta Aur Geeta artist wrote that she was the only speaker at both events. Hema Malini shared that she was 'simply overwhelmed' by the love shown by the 'massive crowds' on both days. She acknowledged the role of the party workers in ensuring the proper arrangements at the event.

The districts of Ballia and Siddharthnagar will be going to polls in the sixth phase of the UP Assembly elections. The polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Meanwhile, the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections was held on Sunday, February 27. Amethi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya were some of the districts that went to polls. The elections will conclude with the seventh phase on March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.