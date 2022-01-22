With a few weeks left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the people in Meerut on Saturday and attacked all the opposition parties for depriving people of UP of development during their rule. While campaigning for BJP, Union Minister claimed that during the Yogi Adityanath regime, crime has reduced significantly in the state.

Amit Shah dares SP & BSP chief to discuss crime figures in UP

Calling out Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP Supremo Mayawati, Shah contented that during the BJP rule there is a remarkable drop in crime figures in comparison to 2016 & before and he dared them to discuss crime figures with him.

Shah stated, "Today, after 5 years, I have the report card of BJP government in UP. I challenge Mayawati and Akhilesh to discuss figures with me. In comparison to 2016, today there is a 70 per cent reduction in dacoity, 69 per cent in loot, 32 per cent in murder, 86 per cent in riots, 22 per cent in dowry death and 52 per cent in rape cases."

UP saw casteism & appeasement before 2017: Amit Shah

Further extending his attack, he lamented the previous regimes for dividing people on the basis of castes and only serving people of a particular community. Roping in Congress also, Shah commented that the Congress regime failed to serve anyone in the state, while BJP worked for everyone. Amit Shah called out both SP & BSP and said, “One party worked for a particular caste and another party for other, while Congress served none & BJP served all.”

He continued to lambast the opposition parties and stated that in the past 20-25 years before Yogi’s rule, UP saw only appeasement and caste-based politics.

Lauding state government for bringing development in the state, saffron party leader noted that under the double engine government over 1 crore mothers have received free gas cylinders. "After the formation of double engine government, 1.67 crore mothers in UP were given free gas cylinders and gas stoves for the first time. Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, our government has so far given Rs 32,500 crore to about 2.48 crore farmers," he added.

'People used to cry in Kairana'

Shah also hurled a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, who has decided to debut in upcoming polls from Mainpuri’s Kairana constituency, Shah uttered that he met the people of the area today, who shared their woes with him and apprised him that they had to migrate out of the area earlier and used to live in fear, but they are happy now.

“I have been there in 2013, 2014 and even in 2017, people used to cry & migrate from the area, but they are happy now,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah met with the Hindu families in Kairana who have returned after their alleged "exodus" from the city before 2017.

